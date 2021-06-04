Menu
Arthur Kent Hoffman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Arthur Kent Hoffman

LOVINGTON - Arthur Kent Hoffman passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on Sunday, May 30, 2021, surrounded by the love and comfort of his wife, children, grandchildren and sisters.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Sondra; sons: Chris (Stacey) and Van; sisters: Linda Roach of Sun City West, AZ and Iris (Roy) Buxton of Petersburg, Illinois; many nieces and nephews and the pride and joy of his life, his grandkids: Braedan, Gavin and Ava.

Kent was born in Decatur, the middle child and only son to the late Fred and Geneva (Reifsteck) Hoffman and raised on his family's farm in Lovington, Illinois. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sondra (Van Deveer) in 1966.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Lovington, Illinois. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be immediately following at the Keller Cemetery in Lovington, with military rites by the American Legion Post #429. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington, is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:30p.m.
First Christian Church of Lovington
IL
Jun
6
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
First Christian Church of Lovington
Lovington, IL
Jun
6
Burial
Keller Cemetery
Lovington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
