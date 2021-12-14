Asa Michael Rhoades

Mar. 24, 1978 - Dec. 7, 2021

DECATUR - Asa Michael Rhoades, 43, of Decatur passed away on December 7, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be 4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois.

Asa was born March 24, 1978 in Decatur, the son of Michael and Katherine (Tiarks) Rhoades.

He was self employed as a carpenter. Asa was a Cardinals fan and enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle.

He is survived by his parents; son, Sydney R. Rhoades of Decatur; daughter, Stasa K. Rhoades of Oreana, fiancee, Amanda Good of Mt. Zion; brother, Josiah D. Rhoades of Mt. Zion; sister, Katrina (Eric) Grant of Decatur and granddaughter, Starlynn K. Rhoades of Decatur.

