Asa Michael Rhoades
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Asa Michael Rhoades

Mar. 24, 1978 - Dec. 7, 2021

DECATUR - Asa Michael Rhoades, 43, of Decatur passed away on December 7, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be 4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois.

Asa was born March 24, 1978 in Decatur, the son of Michael and Katherine (Tiarks) Rhoades.

He was self employed as a carpenter. Asa was a Cardinals fan and enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle.

He is survived by his parents; son, Sydney R. Rhoades of Decatur; daughter, Stasa K. Rhoades of Oreana, fiancee, Amanda Good of Mt. Zion; brother, Josiah D. Rhoades of Mt. Zion; sister, Katrina (Eric) Grant of Decatur and granddaughter, Starlynn K. Rhoades of Decatur.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
We send our heartfelt sympathy and prayers for the family. We are so saddened by your loss . With Love Linda- Steve and Alyssa
Linda West and Alyssa Berger
December 15, 2021
Love The Creason's
December 14, 2021
