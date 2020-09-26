Menu
Audrey Marie Gilbert

JAN. 26, 1930 - SEPT. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Audrey Marie Gilbert, 90, of Decatur went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mount Gilead Cemetery with Pastor Mitch Flesch officiating. Casual attire recommended. A celebration of her life service will be held at a later date at Calvary Baptist Church once the Covid 19 restrictions are lifted. In Audrey's honor, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church (1833 S Country Club Road, Decatur, IL 62521) or to the donor's choice. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Audrey was born in Decatur on January 26, 1930, the daughter of Cincinato A. and Victoria G. (Mark) Ricci. Audrey married the love of her life, Robert L. Gilbert, August 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 30, 1999. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini Fan, loved playing bingo and cards, and enjoyed listening to and singing gospel music, working puzzles and keeping in touch with friends and family. She was a longtime member of Calvary Southern Baptist Church and a faithful servant of God. Audrey had a knack of making everyone feel welcome and loved and well fed.

Surviving are her children: Robert L. Gilbert Jr., James A. Gilbert (Debera), Donna M. Van Natta; grandchildren: Robert L. Gilbert III (Jamie), Eric S. Walsch (Kathrin), Jennifer M. Kennedy (Charles), April M. Young (Torrance), Sherry E. Reimer (Timothy), James W.R. Gilbert (fiancée Ashley Tucker), Frances M. Gilbert, Matthew A. Gilbert; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Hise, and a host of special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son Rodger D. Gilbert, and sister Darlene Ricci.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
