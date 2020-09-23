Aura Irene Fleener (Able)

FEB. 17, 1933 - SEPT. 11, 2020

FRONT ROYAL, VIRGINIA - Aura Irene Fleener (Able), 87, went home to be with our Lord on Sept. 11, 2020 in her home, in Front Royal Virginia. A celebration of life service will be held in her hometown of Decatur, in the spring of 2021.

She is survived by her three boys: Curtis (Kathy) of Tomball, Texas, Rodney (Jean) of Port St Lucie, Florida, Douglas (Carin) of Lexington, Massachusetts; grandchildren: Lauren Downing (Jason) Tomball, Texas, Heather Egger (Mike) Front Royal, Virginia, Matthew Moler Houston, Texas, Stacey Rutherford (Justin) Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Kate Casey-Fleener Lexington, Massachusetts, Jane Casey-Fleener Lexington, Massachusetts, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Aura was born on Feb. 17, 1933 in Missouri. She moved to Decatur Illinois as a young child. She was a graduate of Decatur High School class of 1951. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Decatur for more than 50 years. Aura worked for the Decatur Police Department as a dispatcher where she retired from after 23 years of service. She then went on to work for The Decatur Area Arts Council. She loved to crochet, brag on her grandkids or great-grandkids, and volunteer at her church. She loved life and had never met a stranger. She will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know her. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers and one sister.