Azalee Berner

Oct. 23, 1929 - Oct. 23, 2020

DECATUR - Azalee Berner, 91, of Decatur passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A private family memorial service will be held at Central Christian Church. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Azalee's honor may be made to Central Christian Church, 650 W William St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Azalee was born October 23, 1929 in Whitwill, TN, the daughter of John Russell and Edith Elizabeth (Long) Ashburn. She married Warren E. Berner on June 27, 1952 in Whitwill, TN. Azalee graduated from Whitwill High School and then attended the University of Tennessee where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Azalee touched many lives as a teacher at local schools including Cumberland High School in Greenup, Kenney, and Niantic. She found it a joy to teach Home Economics at Mt. Zion schools for 32 years until her retirement in 1988. She was beloved by her many students. After her retirement from teaching, she continued her career as a bookkeeper/accountant for Al Swartz Enterprises where she worked for 20 years. While she was devoted to her career, Azalee's main priority always remained her family. She was a faithful member of Central Christian Church where she was a member of the Dorcas Disciples group.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Warren E. Berner; daughter: Lori Berner-Stone and husband Charles of Mt. Zion; son: Paul Berner and wife Monica of Helena, MT; grandchildren: Brittany Keck-Flory and husband Samuel, Charles Barrett Stone, Grace Berner and Arleigh Berner; great-granddaughter: Caroline Azalee; sisters: Louise Petty and Evelyne Bales; brother-in-law: Rev. John Ripley; and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Azalee was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Mary Jane Ripley; brother: John Russell "JR" Ashburn; brothers-in-law: William Bales and Clyde Petty; and sister-in-law: Joan Ashburn.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.