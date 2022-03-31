B. Jean Pistorius

Oct. 25, 1924 - March 28, 2022

FORSYTH - B. Jean Pistorius, 97, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Jean's honor may be made to the Blue Mound Library, Zion Chapel United Methodist Church, Boody, or Cunningham Children's Home, Urbana.

Jean was born October 25, 1924, in Quincy, IL, the daughter of John Emory and Emma (Hartel) Tuschhoff. Emma passed away early in Jean's childhood and she was blessed to be raised by her stepmother, Ida Reimers Tuschhoff. Jean married James Alan Pistorius on August 26, 1950, in Boody, IL, and thoroughly enjoyed being a farm wife. She earned a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and was a kindergarten teacher in Princeton, IL, and Wawatosa, WI. Jean was active in the Zion Chapel United Methodist Church in Boody, IL, and the United Methodist Women. She also volunteered at the Blue Mound Library, the Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana, and a volunteer at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Jean most treasured her time spent with family and being around people.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Susan Barnett (Brian) of Colorado Springs, CO; son, David W. Pistorius (Teresa) of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer Barnett, Roy Barnett, Josh (Christine) Pistorius, Justin (Kelly) Pistorius, and Ashlee (Josh) Pistorius-Slayback; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Pistorius-Ballenger, Gabriel Barnett, Caydence Pistorius, Channing Pistorius, Cru Pistorius, Ryan Pistorius, Gavin Slayback, Natalee Slayback, and Sidney Slayback; one great-great-grandchild, Maeve Ballenger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Ida; husband, James Alan; son, Michael Pistorius; four sisters, and two brothers.

