FORSYTH - Barbara Jean Current, 95 of Forsyth, IL passed away 6:35 AM March 14, 2021 at her home in Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Forsyth United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Barbara was born October 11, 1925 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Eugene and Ruth (Chapman) Williams. She married John W. "Bill" Current on June 9, 1946 in Decatur, IL. He passed away August 20, 2010.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky (Rick) Wayne, Forsyth, IL; grandsons: Joe (Angie) Anderson, Fenton, MO and Jason (Da-Niel) Anderson, Stonington, IL; four great-grandchildren: Rayel, Sophie, Braxton, and Brogan Anderson; sister-in-law, Mary Gardner, Forsyth, IL; four nephews: Richard Current; Robert Current; Jeff Williams; and James Gardner; and one niece, Susan Wilcox.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert C. Williams. Barbara was a member of the Forsyth United Methodist Church. She was the first Forsyth Village Clerk in 1958 and volunteered at the DMH coffee shop. Barbara loved to knit and cook for family and friends. For over 70 years, she was a member of Forsyth Home Betterment and I.A.H.C.E. She and Bill loved to attend their grandsons' sporting events. Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

