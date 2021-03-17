Menu
Barbara Jean Current
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Barbara Jean Current

Oct. 11, 1925 - March 14, 2021

FORSYTH - Barbara Jean Current, 95 of Forsyth, IL passed away 6:35 AM March 14, 2021 at her home in Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Forsyth United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Barbara was born October 11, 1925 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Eugene and Ruth (Chapman) Williams. She married John W. "Bill" Current on June 9, 1946 in Decatur, IL. He passed away August 20, 2010.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky (Rick) Wayne, Forsyth, IL; grandsons: Joe (Angie) Anderson, Fenton, MO and Jason (Da-Niel) Anderson, Stonington, IL; four great-grandchildren: Rayel, Sophie, Braxton, and Brogan Anderson; sister-in-law, Mary Gardner, Forsyth, IL; four nephews: Richard Current; Robert Current; Jeff Williams; and James Gardner; and one niece, Susan Wilcox.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert C. Williams. Barbara was a member of the Forsyth United Methodist Church. She was the first Forsyth Village Clerk in 1958 and volunteered at the DMH coffee shop. Barbara loved to knit and cook for family and friends. For over 70 years, she was a member of Forsyth Home Betterment and I.A.H.C.E. She and Bill loved to attend their grandsons' sporting events. Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Forsyth United Methodist Church
IL
Mar
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Forsyth United Methodist Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
Becky, sorry to read your mother passed away. We are out of town right now. Prayers for your family!
Terry & Pat Hall
March 18, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your whole family! What a sincere and great lady!
Carla Stone (Christensen)
March 17, 2021
Becky...was saddened to learn of your Mom's passing. Your grandparents, your mom & dad, and you, were present during a lot of joint Best & Williams family gatherings. Both your mom & dad were always interested in what "us boys" were up to, and I remember them both fondly. May they both rest in peace. Regards from Mile High Country...Steve
Steve Best
March 17, 2021
Barb was so sweet and dear... the very essence of a lady. What a wonderful wife, mom and grandmother she was and a role model for me. God bless and comfort you all as you mourn this tremendous loss. May the dear memories you hold in your hearts and the thought of your mother and father together again bring you comfort. Love and Prayers to you all from the Dial family.
Jan & Roger Dial
March 17, 2021
We are in Florida and were saddened to hear of Barbs passing. She truly was a very special lady. We met her through her brother Bob who was a very wonderful friend to Bill. We will hold your family in our prayers. Bill and Millie Pruett
William Pruett
March 17, 2021
