Barbara Ann Edwards

May 7, 1932 - Feb. 21, 2021

DECATUR - Barbara Ann Edwards, 88, of Decatur, IL, has passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, February 21, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born, May 7, 1932, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of John W. and Ida Mae (Laughlin) Redden. She married Roy Lee Edwards, January 30, 1955 in Decatur, IL.

Barbara was a secretary to the Associate Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, retiring in 1990 after 33 years of service. She then started a career as a realtor with Lyle Campbell Realty, then with Brinkoetter Realty.

Barbara was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and had served with the Board of Trustees and was a member of the Rebekah Circle. She also was a volunteer with the Economy Shop of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader and a member and officer of the Girl Scout Council.

She was a longtime member of the Garden Club, enjoyed Bunco Club, and was a volunteer with the Conservation Department, serving the Bluebird Trails.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Edwards of Pekin, IL; sister, Lois Cooley; and loving companion, David Tapscott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents, and brother, James Redden.

Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Economy Shop of Grace United Methodist Church, Scovill Zoo, and Girl Scouts of Central IL. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Barbara. Condolences may be left to Barbara's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.