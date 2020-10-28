Barbara Jean (Allison) Lamb

August 21, 1930 - Oct. 26, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Barbara Jean (Allison) Lamb, 90, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

Barbara was born on August 21, 1930 in Shelby County, Richland Township, Illinois. She was the daughter of Claude and Volley (Shell) Allison. She married Earl Leroy "Buck" Lamb on June 12, 1948. Buck and Barbara were married for 67 years.

Barbara is survived by her son, Jeffry Lamb and wife Arlene of Decatur, IL; two grandchildren: Tricia (Mitch) Wiegner of Normal, IL, and Gregory (Karen) Lamb of Decatur, IL; five great-grandsons: Drew Lamb, Mason Wiegner, Jackson Wiegner, Blake Lamb, and Jase Lamb. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and six sisters: (Ferol, Rosland, Dorothy, Hazel, Wanda, and Glendora).

Barbara was a registered beautician and operated her own shop for many years in Shelbyville. She worked at Hooks Pharmacy when it opened in Shelbyville and the succeeding pharmacies through the years. Barbara retired as a Pharmacy Technician from CVS Pharmacy in Shelbyville.

Barbara was loved by her family and her many friends. She was well known for her pies and always had a stash of cookies for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they visited. She enjoyed reading and a good game of canasta. Watching and feeding the birds in her yard, especially the hummingbirds, provided many hours of enjoyment through the years.

