FRANKLIN, Tennessee - Barbara Jean (BJ) Markwitz, 95, died September 3, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, Illinois.

BJ was born August 23, 1925 in Decatur, Illinois, was the eldest of three children born to Lee and Maymie (Wilson) Hildebrand. Her maternal Grandparents were Winfield Scott and Rose Anna Wilson of Cerro Gordo, Illinois. Upon graduation from Decatur High School she attended James Milliken University before meeting her future husband, Joseph (Joe) Charles Markwitz to whom she was married 54 years before Joe passed away in 1997.

Joe and BJ were blessed with two girls, Nancy Jo and Lee Ann. Nancy Jo will forever be known for her courageous fight of a rare disease that took her life after only six years.

BJ served as a military wife for 15 years until Joe retired in 1963. During those 15 years, BJ lived in six States, the Panama Canal Zone, and Germany. After his retirement, BJ lived in Illinois, Georgia, and her final home in Franklin, Tennessee.

In her lifetime, BJ held several different careers and volunteer positions. She worked as an Assistant Chemist on the atomic bomb project, at the Hotel Orlando, as a division manager in retail, as an accountant, and as a realtor. Her volunteer work included a Red Cross Gray Lady, a Pink Lady for a hospital, a Girl Scout area manager, and in gift shops for a hospital and Carnton Mansion, Franklin, TN. In her spare time, she loved to play Bridge.

BJ is preceded in death by her husband, daughter Nancy Jo, parents and grandparents and sister. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann and husband Frank, her brother Donald and wife Elsie Hildebrand, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

