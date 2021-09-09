Menu
Barbara Elaine Kater
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Barbara Elaine Kater

Jan. 9, 1945 – Sept. 7, 2021

MACON – Barbara Elaine Kater, 76, of Macon, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family on Tuesday September 7, 2021. Barbara was born January 9, 1945 in Decatur, IL to Howard and Mary (Naber) Baldwin. She married Jimmy Kater on June 8, 1963.

She worked by Jimmy's side on the family farm along with working for Ameren.

Barbara is survived by children: Jaimie (Debbie) Kater, Marsha (Brett) Kyle, William (Lori) Kater, Kevin (Tammy) Kater and Jeremy (Kelsey) Kater; ten grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren; and one brother Richard (Julie) Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family has planned a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Prairie Avenue Christian Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care is in charge of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.Tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
What a beautiful lovely person so happy to have had her in my life With Jim and her family Many many good times with both our families She is so happy to be back with her love Jim I will keep her children and families in my prayers Love to all of you Sincerely Linda
Linda Antonacci
Friend
September 9, 2021
