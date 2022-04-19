Menu
Barbara Susan Lohmar
FUNERAL HOME
Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory - Galesburg
1849 N Seminary St
Galesburg, IL
Barbara Susan Lohmar

Dec. 10, 1954 - Apr. 15, 2022

GALESBURG - Barbara Susan Lohmar, 67, of Galesburg, passed away Friday morning, April 15, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg.

She was born December 10, 1954 in Rantoul, Illinois, the daughter of Marvin J. and Mary M. (Leman) Coulombe. Barbara graduated from Carmi-White County High School in 1974. She married the love of her life, Steven R. Lohmar on September 14, 1991 at the Allen Park Baptist Church in Galesburg. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2018.

Barbara was a devout Christian and member of Covenant Church in Galesburg. She enjoyed needlework and working on jigsaw puzzles. Barbara will be remembered for her kind and caring heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by a sister, Beverly (Robert) Lasater of Decatur, Illinois; three brothers: David (Eileen) Coulombe of Skokie, Illinois, Daniel (Wanda) Coulombe of Caldwell, Idaho, and Robert Coulombe of West Frankfort, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 26 years, Steve; and one sister, Patty Russell.

Cremation will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Galesburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials may be made to Covenant Church in Galesburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
2368 W. Main St., Galesburg, IL
