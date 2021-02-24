Menu
Barbara Jean Loveall
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Barbara Jean Loveall

Nov. 21, 1936 - Feb. 18, 2021

MESA, Arizona - Barbara Jean Loveall of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at the Peaceful and Comfort Living Facility Thursday, February 18, 2021. Internment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Arizona.

Barbara was born in Decatur November 21, 1936 to Clarence and Gladys (Poling) Morgan.

She married Dean Loveall in Decatur on October 4, 1953. Together Dean and Barbara owned and operated D & B Refuse Service in Sullivan. They were involved in various organizations in the community. After many years, they sold the refuse business and retired to Arizona. Dean passed away in 1989. Barbara enjoyed crafting, flower arranging, and ballroom dancing, where she could let her creative side shine. And she especially loved being with her grandchildren.

Barbara was a friendly, caring person who loved to dance and looked after her family. Some of them moved out to Arizona and were near to her.

Barbara is survived by her sister Sharon (Gene) Pryor); and her sons: Steven (Gail) Sullivan, and Brian in Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Guilinger, Dean Loveall, Zachery Loveall, Alexandria Loveall, Ian Loveall, Jonathan Loveall, David Loveall, Travis Loveall and William Loveall. She also had six great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Dean; her sister Ruth; two brothers Darrell and Robert; her sons: Russ and Greg; and her daughter Dianna.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Feb. 24, 2021.
Great dancer we had many good times on the dance floor
Allie Deaver
February 18, 2022
Sorry for your loss. WE had many of great dances.
Allie A. Deaver
February 28, 2021
