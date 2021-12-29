Menu
Barbara Joan Quimby
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Barbara Joan Quimby

May 10, 1936 - Dec. 21, 2021

DECATUR - Barbara Joan Quimby, 85, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born in Marion, IN, on May 10, 1936, the daughter of William and Bonnie (Boots) Chaney, Sr. She worked as a pharmacy technician. She married Jerry Quimby on December 30, 1970 in Decatur. Barbara was deeply devoted to her family and her church, Central Baptist Church in Decatur. She spent her free time cross-stitching and enjoying breakfasts with her family and church friends. She had an infectious laugh which she shared with everyone. She is someone who never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her favorite saying, "It's a mess."

Barbara is survived by her husband Jerry; children: Terri (Jack Workman) Bradford of Decatur, Katie Hickox of Bloomingdale, GA, Becky (Larry Knowles) Dulaney of Decatur, Tom (Selena) Quimby of Decatur, Tracy (Chris Carter) Weikle of Petersburg, IL, and Kevin Quimby of Bloomingdale, GA; siblings: Otto (Rose) Smith of Columbus, OH, Raleigh (Kathy) Smith of Toledo, OH, and Asher Smith of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters-in-law: Fran Hardin, Martha (David) Maxedon; and brother, Larry (Pam) Jones; grandchildren: Jennifer Hall, Shane Bradford, Tausha Webster, Ashley Hickox, Samantha Shadle, Jessica Schoonover, Gabrielle Fletcher, Thomas Quimby, Naomi Fraga, Sarah Greenwood, Joseph Weikle, and Stephen Weikle; a host of great-grandchildren; and special friend Joann Hilliard. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Jerry, three brothers, two sisters, and one brother-in-law.

Visitation for Barbara will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, at Central Baptist Church in Decatur. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Central Baptist Church Youth Building Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
1275 West Mt, Decatur, IL
Jan
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1275 West Mt, Decatur, IL
Jan
7
Burial
Boiling Springs Cemetery
2418 Boiling Springs Rd, Decatur, IL
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please know how sorry Dad and I are to hear about Barb. We don't know what we would have done without her when I was little. I can't think about my childhood without her being in my memories. She was a mom to me so many times when mine wasn't. She will always be in my heart and I have never forgot all that she has done for me. How lucky you all were for having her as your Mom. How lucky I was for havimg her in my life at that time. It meant more to me than you could ever know.
Tracy Barringer
December 30, 2021
Jerry and family words can´t describe how sorry I am for your loss. Barb has always been a very special lady that I loved dearly. After mom passed away earlier this year she filled that spot with all her unconditionally love. She was a very special lady no matter where I was at she would alway have me a big hug. She will be missed. I do remember spending a lot of time over there with Tracy when we were growing up and feeling like part of the family. We love you all and I´m sure her, mom and dad are having a good old time in Heaven.
Theresa Hagood
Friend
December 30, 2021
Jerry and family I´m so sorry for your loss, you are all in my prayers. Barb has always been very special to me like a 2nd Mom. I will miss seeing her at Church when we go home. I will miss getting a hug from her every time I saw her. Your whole family is very dear to me. Barb is now enjoying all Heaven has, and reunited with her family and friends that are in Heaven.
Tammy Spiker
Friend
December 30, 2021
We are sorry to hear this. Keeping the family in our prayers
Bill and Charlene Brown
December 29, 2021
