Barbara A. Webster

Dec. 18, 1930 - Jan. 3, 2022

MT. ZION - Barbara A. Webster 91, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:51 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, in Heritage Health, Mt. Zion, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, in St. James Catholic Church, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Bethany, IL. A vigil prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, followed by visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to: St. Isidore Cemetery Care Fund, c/o Ed Reedy, 2051 County Road 500E, Lovington, IL 61937. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Barbara was born December 18, 1930, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Claude and Zelphia Berniece (Griffin) Gibbons. She married William H. Webster on May 27, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2010. Barbara was the co-owner of G & W Ceramic Shop. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Barbara along with her husband, enjoyed volunteering for many years in the chapel at St. Mary's Hospital.

Surviving are her sons: Richard W. Webster (Karin) of Decatur, Glen E. Webster (Debbie) of Findlay, and Shawn T. Webster (Denise) of Sullivan; daughters: Teresa M. Webster of Tacoma, WA and Lisa C. Holacka (John) of Nevada, TX; brother, Leo Gibbons (Jackie) of Ingraham; sisters: Wanda Zakrzewski of Elk Grove, CA, Madonna Petitjean of Center, MO and Mardell Petitjean of Wendelin, IL; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren also survive.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; daughters: Marie and Cecilia; four brothers; two sisters; and one great-granddaughter.