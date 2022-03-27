Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barry Lee Lacox
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Barry Lee Lacox

Oct. 24, 1944 - March 25, 2022

DECATUR - Barry Lee Lacox, 77, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 25, 2022, at his residence.

Barry was born October 24, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Edgar and Betty (Smolinski) Lacox. He married Donna Henderson on December 7, 1968, in Decatur, IL, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

He worked for D & R Welding Supply, later known as S.J. Smith Welding Supply for a total of 45-years.

Barry and his family enjoyed 20-years of boating on Lake Decatur and traveling. He also had a fondness for playing slot machines.

Surviving are his wife, Donna; son, Donovan Lacox (Sarah) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Jennifer Stenger (Dave) of Forsyth, IL; brother, Dennis Lacox of Bloomington, IL; sister, Pat Clary (Lyle) of Decatur, IL; and one grandson, Spenser Lacox; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Lacox.

Memorial service will be held, 11:00 AM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Thursday prior to services.

Memorials: Humane Society Decatur Macon or Macon County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be left to Barry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.