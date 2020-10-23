Benny Romano

May 6, 1926 - Oct. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Benny Romano, 94, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Benny's honor may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund, 210 W. McKinley Ave, Suite 1, Decatur, IL 62526.

Benny was born May 6, 1926, in Decatur, the son of Rocco and Domenica (Brienza) Romano. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. Benny proudly served our country in the US Navy. He married Betty White on June 27, 1948 in Decatur. Benny was an entrepreneur and had many businesses and interests throughout his career, most notably, the Starlight Inn and Romano's Pizza – the first pizza shop in Decatur. He enjoyed playing golf and had 3 holes in one throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed gardening, working jigsaw puzzles, cooking his favorite Italian dishes, and feeding the deer and squirrels that frequented his back yard daily. He was proud of his Italian roots and visited his ancestral hometown of Tricarico in southern Italy three times.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Romano; sons: Rocci Romano (Jody) of Taylorville, Dominic (Nic) Romano (Kathy) of Dana Point, CA; daughter, Gina Smith (Dave) of Oakley; grandchildren: Damon Romano (Eriko), Robby (Jenny) Lewis, and Melissa Lewis; great-grandchidren: Dylan and Brayden Romano; and siblings: Frances Richison, Angeline Barr, and James Romano (Barb).

Benny was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.