Bernadette E. "Bernie" Custin
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Bernadette E. "Bernie" Custin

DECATUR - Bernadette E. "Bernie" Custin, 82 of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be in the Pieta Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to St. Teresa High School.

Moran and Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
IL
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
