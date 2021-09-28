Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard Warnick
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Bernard Warnick

Nov. 3, 1937 - Sept. 20, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Bernard Warnick, 83, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Boal Memorial Chapel, Moscow, MD, with visitation 6:00–8:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Moscow, MD.

Bernard was born November 3, 1937, in Frostburg, MD, son of Troxell N. and Annie Laura (Broadwater) Warnick. He married Bonnie Lee Green on March 24, 1961, in Barton, MD; she preceded him in death.

Bernard served his country with the U.S. Army. He retired from PPG in Mt. Zion after 47 years of service.

Surviving are his daughters: Laurie Lilly and husband James of Prince George, VA, and Lois Tanner and husband Joshua of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Tiffany Lilly, Brittany Lilly, Benjamin Lindsey, and Sydney Tanner; great-grandchildren: Austin Lilly, Brantley Dinsmore, Christian Mears, and Noah Tracey.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, six brothers and four sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.