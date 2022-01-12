Beryl Dean Hackney

DECATUR - The Beryl of the past 35-years was the most giving, kind, and compassionate man.

He, rather we, are so grateful to God for the dramatic change in our lives 35-years ago.

Beryl was honored to become a minister of Jesus Christ, which enabled him to preach the life-saving Gospel of Jesus and to minister to all walks of life.

Missions was his heart, but marrying and burying, and ministering to those in nursing homes, was his pastoral strength and joy. The hole he leaves will only be filled by you who knew him. Those who are "left," on the side of heaven are his ever-loved children: Richard, Melinda, Tina, Ivan, Walter, and Sally; stepsons: Joe and John Wenskunas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Once conceived to life, we each have a final breath to take. Our choice is made, to where we spend eternal life, by our decision to accept the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross. Beryl accepted Christ's sacrifice and heaven is now his forever home. His prayers were always that his family will one day join him there, in due time.

A drive by memorial was held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5 Diane Road in Decatur, IL. Beryl's favorite flowers were artificial flowers. Please feel free to leave a written memory or two for the family at the residence.

No words can describe the void yet to come in my life by his absence. Yet the joy of the Lord is and will be my strength. Love your families, love your Jesus, and live as Christ would direct. Give Satan NO room in your life to steal your joy. Jesus paid for your joy by the life he lived on the ugly side of heaven. Christ so freely gave so that you can have eternal peace.

Great is God's faithfulness even in the wicked and sin filled day.