Beryl Dean Hackney

Beryl Dean Hackney

DECATUR - The Beryl of the past 35-years was the most giving, kind, and compassionate man.

He, rather we, are so grateful to God for the dramatic change in our lives 35-years ago.

Beryl was honored to become a minister of Jesus Christ, which enabled him to preach the life-saving Gospel of Jesus and to minister to all walks of life.

Missions was his heart, but marrying and burying, and ministering to those in nursing homes, was his pastoral strength and joy. The hole he leaves will only be filled by you who knew him. Those who are "left," on the side of heaven are his ever-loved children: Richard, Melinda, Tina, Ivan, Walter, and Sally; stepsons: Joe and John Wenskunas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Once conceived to life, we each have a final breath to take. Our choice is made, to where we spend eternal life, by our decision to accept the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross. Beryl accepted Christ's sacrifice and heaven is now his forever home. His prayers were always that his family will one day join him there, in due time.

A drive by memorial was held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5 Diane Road in Decatur, IL. Beryl's favorite flowers were artificial flowers. Please feel free to leave a written memory or two for the family at the residence.

No words can describe the void yet to come in my life by his absence. Yet the joy of the Lord is and will be my strength. Love your families, love your Jesus, and live as Christ would direct. Give Satan NO room in your life to steal your joy. Jesus paid for your joy by the life he lived on the ugly side of heaven. Christ so freely gave so that you can have eternal peace.

Great is God's faithfulness even in the wicked and sin filled day.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Beryl,s passing he called me a couple times during tough times. Never forget it always knew he was authentic. A man for god and anyone around him. I certainly respected him by what i witnessed through his actions. He put on no show
Steve Whiteside
January 23, 2022
Jeannie, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Fond memories of (our church parents) you two standing in the church pew in front of us singing praying and praising.
Mike and Ramona Davis
Other
January 19, 2022
It is still such a shock to know Uncle Beryl has passed. He will be greatly missed by all. Aunt Jeanne our hearts are with you. We were all blessed to have known him.
Harold Ryan
January 15, 2022
Jeannie, I just did see Beryl's obituary. We are so sorry to learn of your loss. We know what a great man he was and such a great love he had for you, family and the Lord. Peace be with you.
Sherrie and Gary Brown
Friend
January 15, 2022
I worked with Beryl when i first went to work for Caseys ,He was building the stores ,He Taught me alot of Things in my green years, And yes, Beryl was a servent of God, Didnt take long to find that out, A Blessed man, Amen. Mark Miller, Sr
Mark A Miller
Work
January 13, 2022
Sad to hear of Beryl's sudden passing
Nick Dodd
Friend
January 13, 2022
Jeanne, so sorry for your loss, it was not long ago I was going through Moms pictures and came across your barefoot wedding pictures, such a pretty bride and happy couple, God Bless you and your family at this sorrowful time.
Linda Rutledge
January 12, 2022
