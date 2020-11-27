Bess B. Greanias

Nov. 5, 1928 - Nov. 23, 2020

PEORIA HEIGHTS - Bess Balamos Greanias, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in Peoria Heights, where she had lived for the last 10 years.

Bess was born in Decatur on November 5, 1928, the second of three children, to Greek immigrants Dionecia and Pete Balamos. She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and Brown's Business College. She married Basil Greanias on February 28, 1954; he preceded her in death in 2002. They had three daughters, Diane (Becky) Lagouros (Pete) of Peoria Heights; Georgia Casciato (Dan) of Downers Grove, and Stephanie Greanias (Steve McMahill) of Peoria. Her seven grandchildren: Evan (Meredith), Basil, Paul and Andrew Lagouros; Tae Scocos; John and Myra Casciato, and two great-granddaughters: Violet and Ella Lagouros – all affectionately called her "Yiayia (grandmother) Mom."

Bess was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox faith, and was a lifelong steward of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Decatur, which her father helped found. She was a part of a strong church family and enjoyed lifelong friendships that transcended generations. As a young woman, she sang in the choir and was active in the youth group. Later, she held offices in St. Catherine's Philoptochos Society, and was one of the founders of the "Stars Over Athens Dinner," an annual culinary and cultural event that ran for over 50 years. She co-chaired both the 50th and 70th church anniversary celebrations, and was an avid historian of Decatur's Greek community. Together with her brother Dino, she began a Memorial Day tradition of beautifying graves of persons in the Greek section of Fairlawn Cemetery who no longer had family in the area. After she moved to Peoria, she also joined All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.

Bess managed her husband's eight political campaigns for State's Attorney of Macon County, and later was his office manager when he returned to private practice. She was a member of the Decatur Lawyer's Wives.

Her greatest joy was family, especially being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a perennial room mother in each of her daughter's elementary classes, and spent countless hours driving her daughters to and from Greek School lessons, piano lessons, ballet lessons, tap lessons, swimming practice, horseback riding lessons, Girl Scout meetings, and theatre practice. She was always up for a late-night game of cards, watching old movies on TV, or impromptu pizza parties. She was Godmother to many children, and forged a special bond with her many nieces and nephews.

Two of her greatest passions were Christmas, and swimming. She crafted Christmas stockings and tree skirts for family, and donated Christmas gifts to many children's organizations over the years. Bess logged hundreds of miles in the American National Red Cross Swim and Stay Fit program.

In addition to her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-granddaughters, Bess is survived by her brother, Dino Balamos of Decatur, and her many Godchildren, nieces and nephews. Bess was preceded in death by her husband, Basil: brother, John; sisters-in-law: Mary Balamos and Amanda Greanias Ghanayem; Greanias brothers and sisters-in-law: Gus and Katy, Nick and Mary Anne, Chris and Ellen, Jim and Vera, and dear friend Christine Kareotes.

Her family extends a heartfelt thank-you to Connie and Jamie Schrock for their devoted care of their mother; and to OSF St. Francis Hospice for their exceptional service during her final days.

Respects can be paid online through www.BrintlingerandEarl.com

Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be private. A virtual funeral service can be accessed at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 28th on the Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Decatur.

Rev. Father Nicholas J. Greanias will officiate. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 570 N. Union Street, Decatur, IL 62526.