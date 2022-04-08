Menu
Betty L. Bittinger

Betty L. Bittinger

May 1, 1945 - April 6, 2022

CERRO GORDO - Betty L. Bittinger, 76, of Cerro Gordo, passed away April 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.

At her request, no services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Betty was born May 1, 1945, in Tuscola, the daughter of Louis and Edith Clarine (Chapman) Smith. She married Roy Bittinger, Jr. on June 17, 1963, in Mahomet. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2009. Betty worked as a Realtor for many years, was a bookkeeper for Christie Clinic and most recently was best known as "Bin Mama" for her daughter's jewelry business. She enjoyed reading and creating copper wire art.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Evans (Langon) of Cerro Gordo; grandchildren: Cody and Blake; great-grandson, Langon; sister, Becky Sigwerth; and nieces and nephews: Katie, Clayton and Michelle.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; and two brothers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 8, 2022.
