Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean Breighner Edwards

Betty Jean Breighner Edwards

June 16, 1921 - Jan. 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO, California - Born in Clinton, IL, Betty Jean Breighner Edwards was one of seven children. She married Duane (Mike) Edwards in April 1942. After Mike died in 1982, Betty began what she called her "2nd life." She moved to California where she shared her journeys with Ret. Col. Hal Robbins.

In 2018, she moved to the San Diego area where she was lovingly cared for by her Visiting Angel, Rachael, and staff at La Vida Real and Elizabeth Hospice. Following a fall that broke her hip, she died on January 23, 2021.

She leaves her children: Randa D'Aoust (Nancy Goyings), Michelle Patterozzi Koonce (Billy Koonce), Jim Edwards; grandchildren: Damon Patterozzi, Tanya Koonce Williams (Shaun Williams), Cassia Patterozzi, and Aaron Koonce (Debbie Burgess Koonce) and several great-grandchildren.

Please make a donation to a charity of your choice to honor Betty's love in your life.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Loving thoughts and prayers are sent to Betty's children.. I have many wonderful memories of times spent with the Edwards family in Decatur Illinois.
Carol Breighner Parker
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results