Betty Jean Brown
1923 - 2021
Betty Jean Brown

Aug. 8, 1923 - June 6, 2020

TOLONO - Betty Jean Brown, 96, of Tolono, formerly of Hammond, Decatur and Forsyth, IL, and Riverview, FL, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Mrs. Brown was born Aug. 8, 1923, at her family's farm house near Hammond, IL, to Elizabeth E. and William J. Fisher. She married Richard E. Brown on Dec. 31, 1942, in Decatur, IL. She was preceded in death by Richard on Feb. 28, 2005.

She is survived by children: James (Lynda) Brown, Bozeman, MT; Jerry (Donna) Brown, Norridge, IL; Linda (Floyd) Price, Richmond, KY; and, Kent (Amy) Brown, Urbana, IL.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Celebration of Life was delayed for more than a year.

Visitation is at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 followed by a Celebration of Life at the Hammond United Methodist Church, Hammond, IL. A private graveside service will be held at the Brown Cemetery, near Boody, IL.

A full obituary can be found at https://www.hilligossshraderfh.com/obits.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 30, 2021.
