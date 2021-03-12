Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Betty Jo Diller
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021

Betty Jo Diller

Nov. 14, 1921 - Feb. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Betty Jo Belden Diller went home to her Lord and Savior peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center. She was 99 years old.

Born in Malden, Missouri, the daughter of Forrest and Helen (Bailey) Belden, Betty was the second of five Belden daughters including Dorothy, Katherine, Jackie and Carol Ann. After the family moved to Decatur, Betty attended Decatur schools and graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1936.

Betty met Donald Diller at First United Methodist Church prior to WWII. Before they were married, Don served as a member of the Office of the Strategic Services (OSS now the CIA), Betty sold war bonds and they corresponded back and forth with daily love letters. Before Don returned to Decatur in 1945, he was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal. The couple married in 1946 and shared 54 years together until Don's death in 2000. The couple have two daughters, Barb and Cindy.

She was an accomplished homemaker, Brownie Mom, and inventive and entertaining cook particularly with desserts! Betty always loved volunteering beginning as a member of the Garfield School PTA, the Decatur Memorial Coffee Shop and the Junior Welfare Association. She later volunteered at the Oglesby Mansion and was a member of the PEO sisterhood. Her expertise was found at the bridge table. Whether playing in her multiple weekly bridge club "meetings" or couples' bridge games, bridge meant she was a happy lady! The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staff at the two Imboden Creek Health Service facilities who cared so lovingly for her. She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Jo and husband, James Carney of Houston, TX, Cindy and husband, Ronnie Rennels of Clinton, OK including sister, Jackie Bisbee of Sarasota, FL; step grandchildren: Brad (Peggy) Rennels, Pam (Rob) Muncrief, Lisa Carney (Matt) Canipe, eight step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering for friends and family to celebrate and honor Betty will be held at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, P.O. Box 633, Decatur, IL 62525, dmcasf.org. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss you mom~~~ and our visits and your just being there for me . You live in our hearts ...
Cindy Diller Rennels
May 3, 2021
Cindy you probably don´t remember me but we rode horses together. I´m so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother.
Anne Huff Smelker
March 13, 2021
So many memories of Betty! She was such a quick witted lady and always could put a smile on my face even though it was part of my job to do that for her. It truly was a blessing to get to know her and have the opportunity to care for her these many years. Praying for peace and comfort for you on the loss of your mom.
Carol Daniels
March 12, 2021
So sorry for the loss of my friend, Betty. We worked together on several events at First United Methodist Church and I continued to visit her over the last few years. Of course, I had not been able to see her this past year. She was remarkable; always knew my name and that of my husband.
Anna (Brown) Armstrong
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Betty was a sweet lady who brought many laughs to crossword on Tuesday afternoons at the Gardens!! The family will be in my thoughts and prayers!!!
Jackie Wilhour
March 12, 2021
