Betty Jean Edwards

June 16, 1921 - Jan. 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO, California - A Celebration of Life will be held for Betty Jean Edwards on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at Harristown Township Building, 195 N. Meridian St. in Harristown to share stories and remembrances about Betty.