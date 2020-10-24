Betty I. Cone

Oct. 26, 1928 - Oct. 21, 2020

OREANA - On October 21, 2020, Betty I. Cone went home to join up again with Herb, her husband of 61 years, to continue their eternal life together.

Graveside services will be 11:15 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with Kelsey Lewis and Richard Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Betty was born October 26, 1928 in Argenta, IL, the daughter of Earl F. and Thelma C. (Hilbrant) Kaufman. She married Herbert L. Cone on November 4, 1949 in Argenta, IL. As a life long resident of Argenta, Betty enjoyed flower gardening, yard work, and volunteering at the DMH Thrift Shop.

Herb and Betty enjoyed numerous anniversary trips to the Amana Colonies in Amana, IA. They also enjoyed the yearly trips to Midwest Old Threshers Reunion, with their kids and grandkids, in Mt. Pleasant, IA which they attended since 1955.

Betty is survived by her children: Donna (Scott) Lewis of Oreana, Connie Roderfield, and Jim Cone; grandchildren: Denny, Sarah, and Andy Moore, Matt and Josh Cone, Cody (Stacie), Dillon (Robin), Kelsey (Neil) Lewis; and one very special great-grandson, Gabriel "Gabe" Lewis.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her parents, and brothers, Don, Bob and Charles Kaufman.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff at Vonderlieth Living Center for their exceptional loving care and compassion.As Herb would say, "A life well lived!" "Thanks for the memories."

