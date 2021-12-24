Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty LaCost
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Betty LaCost

Feb. 22, 1930 - Dec. 22, 2021

LOVINGTON - Betty LaCost, 91, of Lovington, IL, formerly of Mt. Zion and Findlay passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

Betty was born on February 22, 1930, in Findlay, IL, the daughter of John Thomas Speer and Goldia (Hunter) Speer. She married Dale LaCost on March 1, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2016. Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Linda (Robert) Carlson of Hayward, CA, Marsha LaCost of Springfield, IL, and Cathy (John) Smith of Mt. Zion, IL; six grandchildren and one great grandson also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, eleven brothers and sisters, one half-sister and two half-brothers.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Marrowbone Township Cemetery
Bethany, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.