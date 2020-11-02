Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Noreen Schum Spaulding

Betty Noreen Schum Spaulding

Sept. 21, 1926 - Oct. 30, 2020

DECATUR - Betty Noreen Schum Spaulding, 94, of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in her home with her loving daughter Sharon by her side.

Betty was born September 21, 1926 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Gunter) Petrowsky. She married Carl "Shorty" Schum on May 12, 1945. He preceded her in death. Betty then married Jim Spaulding on September 20, 2003. He preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by her children: Denny (Charlotte) Schum of Decatur, Terry Schum of Decatur, Sharon (Terry) Koontz of Decatur, and Betty Bowytz of Brooksville, Florida, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two special great-great-grandchildren: Greysen Sikowski and Dylann Koontz.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and children Corky, Peggy, and Rick Schum.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to DMH Hospice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at

www.dawson-wikoff.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.