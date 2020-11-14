Betty Schroeder Lebo

Nov. 13, 1926 - Nov. 11, 2020

DECATUR - Betty Schroeder Lebo, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away November 11, 2020 at her residence.

Betty was born November 13, 1926 in Watson, IL, the daughter of Tony W. and Ludie Keller Evans. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the M&M Sunday School Class; member of the Kiwanianne Club of Decatur, Green Thumbs Garden Club of Clewiston, FL, served in the Cadet Nurse Corps of WWII. She retired from Mueller Co in Decatur after 24 years as Secretary to the Controller in 1988.

She married George R. Lebo Sr. February 24, 1969. Surviving are her husband, George; son, Ronald Schroeder of Peoria; daughter, Kim Schmidt of Ormond Beach, FL; step sons: George R. Lebo Jr (Johnna) of Decatur and Florida, Steven Lebo (Debby) of Decatur and Colorado, Phil Lebo of Missouri; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

She loved traveling, ballroom dancing, and working with her greeting card ministry. She volunteered at Decatur Memorial Hospital; Salvation Army; Red Cross; Decatur Public Schools; Grace United Methodist Church; Easter Seals and the Mueller Museum. She received recognition from the White House in 2005 for 4000 volunteer hours.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Tony W. Evans II; and sisters: Lorene Goers of Altamont, IL and Aileen Gilbert of Ft. Pierce, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials: Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL.

Condolences may be left to Betty's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.