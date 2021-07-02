Beulah "Boots" Selzer

April 10, 1940 - June 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, California - Beulah "Boots" Selzer was 81 yrs old. She spent her youth between Decatur, Illinois, Richmond, Indiana and Los Angeles. She passed peacefully after years of renal failure, at home surrounded by family and her faith and strength will forever be a source of inspiration.

She leaves behind her husband, Jim; daughters: Julie and Jennifer (George); granddaughter, Molly; and countless other beloved family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Salvation Army.

A celebration of her life will take place in Burbank on July 23, 2021.

Please email: [email protected] for information.