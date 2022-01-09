Beverly "Bev" June Daugherty (nee Brennan)

June 12, 1931 - Dec. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Beverly "Bev" June Daugherty (nee Brennan), of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Charles Chester "Chet" Daugherty; cherished daughter of the late John and Marion Brennan. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Steven) Griffey, Tammy (Chris) Daugherty-Holzer, and the late Charles Chester "Chet" Daugherty; loving grandmother of Timothy (Tau) Hsiao, Matthew (Jessica) Hsiao, Hillary (Jorge) Lopez, Gregory (Shannon) Holzer, and Anna (Matt) Hall; treasured great-grandmother of Tessa and Torrey Hsiao, Iris Torres, Abigail and Natalie Lopez, and Sawyer Hall; best friend of Rita Brown; dear sister of the late Margaret Sehnke and Mary Ellen Leibrock.

Beverly grew up in Springfield, IL, where she graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. Later Bev moved to Decatur, IL after marrying Chet. They were married for over 45 years. Bev attended classes in Early Childhood Development at Millikin University. Bev was the Owner and Director of Kiddie Kampus Day Care Center for over 40 years, positively touching the lives of children in Decatur for generations. She loved animals, especially her poodles. In her early 50's, Bev began oil painting and working with pastels. She was a talented, award winning artist, sharing her beautiful artwork with family and friends. Beverly retired to St. Charles, MO, to be closer to family.

Beverly's children were encouraged to follow their dreams, travel to their heart's content, be active healthy people, and do good. While owning her own business, Bev also provided pulmonary therapy to her son for three hours every day for many years. She was an outstanding cook and her family still speaks of her amazing roasts and homemade pies. Bev had a quick sense of humor, never-ending energy, and an eye for beauty. Bev was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Online donations can be made at: www.cff.org.

A private memorial service will be held by the family in the summer.