Billie Junior "Bill" Brooks
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Billie Junior "Bill" Brooks

Aug. 21, 1932 - Sept. 23, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Billie Junior "Bill" Brooks, 89, of Bloomington, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born in Moweaqua, Illinois, on August 21, 1932, the son of Paul and Dorothy (Catherwood) Brooks. He served proudly in the United States Air Force and then went to work for Mueller Company in Decatur. After his retirement, he continued his association with the company by serving as a consultant. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Findlay, the VFW, and the American Legion of Decatur, of which he served as past Commander. He was an avid golfer and, in retirement, enjoyed reading. He married Normalu Mitchell-Hamilton on November 26, 2010.

Bill is survived by his wife Normalu of Bloomington; son Brian (Alice) Brooks of Jacksonville FL; siblings Ronald (Joyce) Brooks of Salt Lake City UT, Paul Brooks of Shelbyville IL, Gerald (Donna) Brooks of Gainesville GA, Charlotte (Tom) Newman of Findlay IL, and Marilyn Nelson of Findlay IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, and daughter Lynn Ann Brooks.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown IL. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
Heartfelt condolences to Normalu and the Family. Bill was an institution around Findlay, and will be sorely missed. Roger and Donna
Roger and Donna Kirkwood
October 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Bill , Paul and the rest of the family . Paul , you are the only one of his family that I actually know . I want to express how grateful I am to Bill for making my sister , Bonnie so happy during their time as husband and wife . He was a sweet loving man and was always so good to her . We all loved him and were so proud to welcome him into our family . He will always have a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten . Bill and Bonnie are now reunited in that Glorious land . So until we meet again someday soon in Heaven . Prayers for all the family and friends , God be with you all
Glenda & Tony Clark
Family
September 29, 2021
Bill you were always a sweet and loving man. You´ll always have a special place in our hearts , never forgotten . Thank you for making my sister so happy through your years together as husband and wife . We will love you forever . We will meet again one day soon in Heaven
Glenda and Tony Clark
Family
September 29, 2021
