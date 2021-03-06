Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Gene "Bill" Thomas
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Billy Gene "Bill" Thomas

April 29, 1931 - March 3, 2021

DECATUR - Billy Gene "Bill" Thomas, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 3, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village. Bill was born April 29, 1931 in Benton, IL, the son of Mildred Thomas. He married Mary Pritchett on November 26, 1949 in Kentucky.

Bill was a member of Union Local 159 for 72 years and always looked forward to walking in the Labor Day Parade, with his fellow union members. He also operated Bill Thomas Backhoe Service for 25 years. He enjoyed dancing and gardening vegetables.

Surviving are his children: Kenneth E. Thomas of Decatur, IL, Susie Smith (Mark) of Decatur, IL, Jill Hawkins of Waukesha, WI, Dayna Gilman of Warrensburg, IL; grandchildren: Jarod Hawkins (Belyann), Jeremey Hawkins (Vicki), Ashlee Smith, Amy Wagers (Drew), Taylor Vercellino (Peter), Trevor Gilman; great grandchildren: Mason, Jackson, Mia, Logan and Charlie and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; mother, Mildred Thomas; grandchild, Desyrae Gilman; and great grandchild, Jayden Hawkins.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM–11:00 AM Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

In lieu of Flowers memorials have been suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49578.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Uncle Bill, You are now with Aunt Mary and having a wonderful reunion. Kenny, Susie, Jill and Dana, You and your familes have a lot of wonderful memories that will a blessing to you in days to come.
Patricia (Patty Ann) Pritchett Wiggins
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results