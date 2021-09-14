Menu
Bobby Dean Vaughan
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL

Bobby Dean Vaughan

Sept. 29, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Bobby Dean Vaughan, 86, of Springfield, died at 11:30 a.m. on September 12, 2021, in Springfield with his family by his side.

Bobby was born on September 29, 1934, in Fairfield, the son of Wilbur and Dorothy (Branson) Vaughan. He married Wanda Rowland on February 9, 1957. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2015.

Bobby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a heating and air technician. Bobby was a kind, loving husband, father, and PaPa. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed woodworking, being in nature, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Patricia Jackson.

Bobby is survived by his daughters: Shelley Vaughan of Springfield, and Sheri Vaughan of Steilacoom, WA; grandchild, Jacob (Julie) Wolverton of Steilacoom, WA; sister, Virginia Fuson of Fort Myers, FL; and grand-dogs: Bijou, Marley, Millie, Nala. Bobby was so excited to let everyone know he was expecting his first great-grandson, Roman.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Hospital, Home Health, 800 E. Carpenter St., Springfield, IL 62769.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 14, 2021.
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff and Suzanne Kobayashi
September 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Uncle Bobby was a very loving and caring person. May you find peace and comfort in your wonderful memories. God bless you all. Love - Suzie (Jackson) Paradee
Suzie
Family
September 15, 2021
