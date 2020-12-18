Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Newton Wells
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Bobby Newton Wells

SHELBYVILLE - Bobby Newton Wells, 83, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in his residence.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating.

Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery (Section B)
Shelbyville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort for all the family.
Judy Pollard
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results