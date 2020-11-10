Bonnie I. Bowlby

Feb. 17, 1931 - Nov. 8 2020

DECATUR - Bonnie I. Bowlby, 89, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Services to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scovill Zoo. Bonnie was born on February 17, 1931 in St. Elmo, the daughter of George and Lovie (Doty) Evans. She married Marshall Bowlby on March 30, 1957 in Vandalia. Bonnie worked various jobs outside of the home until her children were born, she then became a full time Mom. Bonnie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed going camping, drawing, as well as making mementos and crafts for all of the holidays and family get togethers, making sure to treasure the memories they made as a family.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Marshall; daughters: Linda Bowlby-Kinders and husband Mark of Edmond, OK and Beverly Bowlby of Forsyth; son, Bruce Bowlby of High Springs, FL; grandchildren: Christian (Melinda) Kinders, Casey (Teresa) Kinders, Jarrod (Kelli) Wrigley, Matthews Kinders, and Kelsi (Chris) Clem; great grandchildren: Caty, Vivian, Zoey, Riley, Finn, Miles, Christian, Cameron and Nate; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers.

You may view the live stream of the service by clicking on the following link http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/40298/hash:FEDDB0FE1EE79571.CDC Guidelines will be followed, masks are required. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.