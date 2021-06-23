Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Eileen Ruecker
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Bonnie Eileen Ruecker

DECATUR - Bonnie Eileen Ruecker, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL, with her husband and children at her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 N MacArthur Rd, Decatur, IL 62526. Memorials in Bonnie's honor may be made to Dr. Ronald L. and Bonnie E. Ruecker Endowed Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61702 or Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.

View full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family at

www.brintlingerandearl.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.