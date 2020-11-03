Bradley M. Pancoast

Mar. 10, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2020

MOUNT VERNON - Bradley Mark "Brad" Pancoast of Mount Vernon, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 26, 2020 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL. He was born March 10, 1950 in Shelbyville, IL to the late George and Luanna (Kuhn) Pancoast. Brad married Joyce (Dunaway) Pancoast on August 19, 1972 in Shelbyville, IL.

In addition to his loving wife of forty-eight years, Brad is survived by his son Ryan Pancoast and wife Holli of St. John, IN; daughters Erica Carnine and husband Shane of Mount Vernon, IL, Jessica Alcala and husband Rico of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: Rylie and Camryn Pancoast, Jack, Kate, Cora, and Rocky Carnine, Avery and Landon Alcala; brother Robert and wife Lana of Shelbyville, IL; and sister Carole Suter of Saint Louis, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Brad "Coach P" was a teacher and coach at Mount Vernon Township High School (MVTHS) for several years. He was a former head of the MVTHS Special Olympics and committee member of the MVTHS Hall of Fame. Brad was a member of the Mount Vernon Elks Club, Southern Illinois University Alumni Association, and third degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Saint Mary's Immaculate Conception Church and was an avid golfer. Bradley was lovingly known as "Papa" by his grandchildren. He truly loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Brad is a 1967-1968 member of the Shelbyville High School Athletic Hall of Fame, having earned ten varsity letters: three football, three basketball, three golf, and one baseball. He was Football Captain and Most Valuable Player in 1967 and Most Valuable Player in basketball in 1968.

Following high school, Brad went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he was starting Quarterback his Junior and Senior years 1970-1971, leading the team to 6-3 and 6-4 records, as well as being named the team's Most Valuable Player both years. In 1971, he set a career record for total yards.

All in all, Brad coached football for 30 years. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Southern Illinois University. He then spent two seasons as an assistant at Duke University in North Carolina. Brad then coached briefly at Kankakee East Ridge High School and then at Mount Vernon High School. He led four teams to the playoffs, two in 1984 and '85 and two in '87 and '88. He said that his greatest coaching accomplishment was the fact that five of his former assistants became head coaches. Coach Pancoast was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.

A Private Memorial Mass was held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Saint Mary's Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon. Memorials may be made in Bradley's honor to Mount Vernon Township High School Athletic Department or Shelbyville High School Athletic Department.