Brenda Kay Farber
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Brenda Kay Farber

Feb. 8, 1959 - April 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Brenda Kay Farber, 63, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Monsignor Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded after services and a private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church of Merna or the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Patrick Church of Merna.

To view a complete obituary or to express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 8, 1959, in Springfield, daughter of Edward "Jerry" and Jane Cecil MacMurdo. She married Dwight A. Farber on July 16, 1994, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Springfield, IL.

Surviving are her husband, Dwight of Bloomington; her son, Kevin (Michelle) Shekleton of Parkville, MO; her daughter, Kristen (Dan) Zachwieja of Lowell, MI; and four grandchildren: Philip and Jack Shekleton and Grace and Lauren Zachwieja. Also surviving are her sisters: Karla Stauder of Westfield, IN, and Rhonda (Mike) Ganley of Decatur; her brother, Ed (Jeff Curry) MacMurdo of Petersburg; and two brothers-in-law: Dave (Jan) Farber of Galesburg and Bob (Melinda) Farber of Des Moines, IA.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Wishing Dwight and family members some peace thru thoughts and prayers of friends who care about you.
Margaret Bratcher
Friend
April 19, 2022
