Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda L. Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Brenda L. Turner

Oct. 23, 1946 - March 22, 2021

DECATUR - Brenda L. Turner, 74, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Fair Havens Senior Living.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in Brenda's honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Brenda was born October 23, 1946, in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of Wallace and Louise (Dollar) Darby. She married Daniel Miller on October 31, 1964. She later married William Turner on November 27, 1992; he preceded her in death.

Nothing made Brenda happier than spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her daughters: Lisa Ann Miller-Welton of Wood River, and Shannon L. Nail and husband Eric of Macon; grandchildren: Zachary Welton and wife Amber of Billings, MT, Jacob Welton of Decatur, and Sarah Miner and husband Scott of Wood River, IL; great-grandchildren: Annelise Welton, Kamryn Welton, and Everett Miner; and dear friend, Sheryl England. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
MG Product Support Team
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results