Bryce L. Kelly

Dec. 22, 1990 - Jan. 6, 2022

OAKLEY - Bryce L. Kelly, 31, of Oakley, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Bryce was born on December 22, 1990, in Decatur, IL, the son of Marcie (Foster) Williams. A graduate of Cerro Gordo High School, Bryce worked for Vector. Surviving are his children: Conner Kelly, Gracelyn Kelly, Karsyn Kelly, and Madisyn Kelly; mother and stepfather, Marcie (Tom) Williams of Oakley; grandparents, Henry (Wanda) Carls of Decatur; uncle, Randy (Janet) Foster; step-aunts and uncles: Marty (Maureen) Williams, Chuck (Gladys) Williams, and Gary (Geri) Van Winkle; best friends, Mark Tertocha and Joey Jones; and pet Jake.

Bryce was preceded in death by his grandfather Myles Foster and grandparents Russell (Madolin) Foster.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

The family of Bryce L. Kelly is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.