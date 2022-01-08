Menu
Bryce L. Kelly
1990 - 2022
BORN
1990
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Bryce L. Kelly

Dec. 22, 1990 - Jan. 6, 2022

OAKLEY - Bryce L. Kelly, 31, of Oakley, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Bryce was born on December 22, 1990, in Decatur, IL, the son of Marcie (Foster) Williams. A graduate of Cerro Gordo High School, Bryce worked for Vector. Surviving are his children: Conner Kelly, Gracelyn Kelly, Karsyn Kelly, and Madisyn Kelly; mother and stepfather, Marcie (Tom) Williams of Oakley; grandparents, Henry (Wanda) Carls of Decatur; uncle, Randy (Janet) Foster; step-aunts and uncles: Marty (Maureen) Williams, Chuck (Gladys) Williams, and Gary (Geri) Van Winkle; best friends, Mark Tertocha and Joey Jones; and pet Jake.

Bryce was preceded in death by his grandfather Myles Foster and grandparents Russell (Madolin) Foster.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

The family of Bryce L. Kelly is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 8, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
Her was a sweetheart he was a loveing and careing his kids was his pride and joy if you was sad or something he would always try to make you laugh is some type of why it´s hard to believe that your really good you will never be for gotten
Angel embry
Friend
January 8, 2022
