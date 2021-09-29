Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Candace L. Curtis
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seitz Funeral Home - Assumption
101 South Walnut Street
Assumption, IL

Candace L. Curtis

Jan. 14, 1954 - Sept. 21, 2021

ASSUMPTION - Candace L. Curtis, 67, of Assumption, died September 21, 2021 in her home.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, IL. A private burial will be held in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur, IL.

Candace was born on January 14, 1954 in Festus, MO, the daughter of Norman C. and E. Colleen (Bloomer) Curtis, Sr.

Surviving are her children: Kaydee Daniels, Shannon Bowers of Decatur, IL, Laura Butts of Belleville, IL and Roy Butts of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Ivy, Sora and Kyler; and brothers: James (Beth) Curtis of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brian W. (Karen) Curtis of Chesapeake, VA.

Preceding her in death are her parents, brother, Norman C. Curtis, Jr. and family pet, Zeke.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Seitz Funeral Home - Assumption
101 South Walnut Street, Assumption, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Seitz Funeral Home - Assumption
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seitz Funeral Home - Assumption.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.