Carl Dean Steward
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

Carl Dean Steward

Jan. 23, 1936 - May 31, 2021

SULLIVAN - Carl Dean Steward, 85, of Sullivan, passed away at 10:55 a.m. Monday May 31, 2021 in Mason Point in Sullivan with his family by his side.

As per his wishes there will not be any services. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Peace Meal or to the Parkinsons Foundation. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Dean was born January 23, 1936 in Waverly, Tennessee, the 8th child of 12 children born to Will and Murlen Brown Steward. He married Juanita Fleener on January 23, 1955 in the Hammond Church of Christ.

Dean picked cotton at a young age, worked in the city drug store and operated machines in Chicago. He retired in 1991 from Caterpillar after 35 years as a machinist. He later worked at the Sullivan Country Club. Dean volunteered many hours to the Lovington Boy Scouts and Little League and Lovington Homes. He had been a member of the Lovington Kiwanis, served on the Lovington School Board, Moultrie County 708 Beacon Board and the Lincoln Land Lay Advisory Board.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years Juanita of Sullivan; daughter, Cindy (Kent) Buxton of Sullivan; son, Rick (Cindy) Steward of Champaign; grandchildren: Venessa (Mike) Marshall of Sullivan, Jakeb (Vanessa) Knox of Ft. Myers, Florida, Melissa (Mark) Polk of Denver, Colorado, and Katie Steward of Mattoon; seven great grandchildren; brother, Donald Steward of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, four brothers.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
