DECATUR - Carl Wayne David, 70, died October 11, 2020, peacefully with his family at his side in his home in Decatur, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Helen David for the Veterans Association of Decatur, IL.

Carl was born February 8, 1950 in Decatur, the son of Melvin and Gladys (Taylor) David. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam era from 1968-1971. He married Helen Snoke on November 1, 1969 and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019. They had two wonderful children, Aaron and Kari. He worked at Bridgestone Firestone until he retired in 1996. After he retired, he started his own trucking company, David Trucking, and drove his own truck until December of 2019.

Carl enjoyed spending time with his family. Every week he would have his family over on Saturdays to enjoy food, games special TV shows and each other's company. He enjoyed taking his family on trips. He loved being in his semi as he drove across the country seeing friends and family who did not live near him. He loved looking at the scenery that God made. When he was not working, he always went to have coffee with his dear friends. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's evens whether it be a concert, a sporting event, an award ceremony, something to do with boy scouts or girl scouts, a graduation or anything they were involved with.

Carl was an active member of Temple Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Helen David of Decatur; son, Aaron (Tracy) David of Decatur; daughter, Kari (Mike) Templeton of Decatur; grandsons: Matt David of Los Angeles, California and Luke David of Decatur; granddaughters: Abby Swearingen of Decatur, Vanessa Templeton of Decatur and Kadence Templeton of Decatur; brother, Gary Moore (Kay) of Decatur and sister, Joan Kirkpatrick of Carbon Hill, AL.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother-in-law, nephew and great-niece.

Special thanks to the Veterans Association of Decatur, Illinois and Harbor Light Hospice for the care received from them.

