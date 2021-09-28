Carol Beth (Lunsford) Foulke

Feb. 18, 1935 - Sept. 24, 2021

DECATUR - Carol Beth (Lunsford) Foulke, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away the night of September 24, 2021 at 86 years of age. Though she lived in Maroa, IL since 1956, for the past few months she had resided in Imboden Creek Gardens in Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL. Burial will follow at the Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Carol Beth Lunsford was born February 18, 1935 in Tulsa, OK, the youngest of seven children to Mattie Eula (Carver) and Ross Lunsford. She later moved to Kinta, OK and graduated from Kinta High School. She moved back to Tulsa upon graduation, where she worked until the summer of 1956, when she visited her sister in Maroa. At a July 4th picnic, she met the love of her life, David Foulke. They married in Tulsa on September 9th that same year and Carol was happy to live on a farm in Maroa with David, where they raised three children. She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, crocheting, and spending time with family. Carol and David celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 9th of this year, still as in love as ever.

Carol is survived by her husband, David Foulke; three children: Cindy Fuller (Jim), Barb Slade (Bob Flannigan), and David Foulke II (Angela); eight grandchildren: Sarah Laning (Jim), Leslie Gould (Kevin), Erin Schall (Lewie), Maya Fuller, Michael Slade (Katy), Caitlin Slade, Will Foulke, and Valerie Foulke; nine great-grandchildren: Riley, Jorja, and Pheebee Gould, Keaton Laning, Oliver and Evelyn Slade, and Brooke, Emmie, and Lacie Schall; along with beloved nieces and nephew: Vickie, Paula, and Bruce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Ross, Darrell, Jane, Imolynne, Don, and Ben.

