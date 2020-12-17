Carol A. Myers

Sept. 8, 1946 - Dec. 14, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Carol A. Myers, 74, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Memorials may be made to Decatur First Church of the Nazarene Helping Hands Ministry.

Carol was born September 8, 1946, in Decatur, daughter of Marion Dale and Virginia May (Rau) Alsup.

Carol was a very active member of Decatur First Church of the Nazarene. She was a teacher at Warrensburg-Latham School District for 19 years, as a Title 1 reading aide. She volunteered for many years with 4-H and was a member of the Maple Grove Home Extension group. Carol also enjoyed knitting and loved to read.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Brandee Allen and husband Ted of Latham; grandchildren: Allie Watts of Belleville and Gage Jones of Latham; brothers: Harold Alsup and wife Patricia of Decatur and Alan Alsup and wife Pamela of Warrensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.