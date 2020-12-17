Menu
Carol A. Myers
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Carol A. Myers

Sept. 8, 1946 - Dec. 14, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Carol A. Myers, 74, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Memorials may be made to Decatur First Church of the Nazarene Helping Hands Ministry.

Carol was born September 8, 1946, in Decatur, daughter of Marion Dale and Virginia May (Rau) Alsup.

Carol was a very active member of Decatur First Church of the Nazarene. She was a teacher at Warrensburg-Latham School District for 19 years, as a Title 1 reading aide. She volunteered for many years with 4-H and was a member of the Maple Grove Home Extension group. Carol also enjoyed knitting and loved to read.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Brandee Allen and husband Ted of Latham; grandchildren: Allie Watts of Belleville and Gage Jones of Latham; brothers: Harold Alsup and wife Patricia of Decatur and Alan Alsup and wife Pamela of Warrensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg
IL
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have know Carol for years, we first met her at 1stanza. She was a sweet gal and will be missed
Dan Keil
December 20, 2020
