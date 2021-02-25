Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Carol Annette Ulmer
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Carol Annette Ulmer

SHELBYVILLE - Carol Annette Ulmer, 55, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – noon, Friday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Shelbyville, IL
Feb
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Shelbyville, IL
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
