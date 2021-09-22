Menu
Carol Lea Voyles
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carol Lea Voyles

May 26, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2021

DECATUR - Carol Lea Voyles, 77, of Decatur, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 in her home.

Carol was born May 26, 1944 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Park) Moore. She was a devoted homemaker and was a big Elvis fan. She liked all kinds of music, gardening, crafting, and antiquing.

Carol is survived by her children: Darla (Paul Jr.) Stanford, Tonya Nolen and special friend, Tom, David (Bridgett) Henry, and Michael (Carol) Henry; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and brother.

Services to celebrate Carol's life will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Hospice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home
Mt. Zion, IL
