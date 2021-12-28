Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Ann Wade
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Carol Ann Wade

Feb. 6, 1953 - Dec. 21, 2021

DECATUR - Carol Ann Wade, 68, of Decatur, passed away December 21, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Carol was born in Decatur on February 6, 1953, the daughter of James and Cleo "Jean" (Wheeler) Mathes. She graduated from MacArthur High School and later became an accomplished dog groomer. She married Robert Wade on July 1, 1992, in Jamaica. Carol loved to spend her spare time shopping at thrift shops. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Decatur.

Carol is survived by her husband; children: Michelle (Charles) Young and Chad (Christi) Wade; and grandchildren: Trevon Wade and Alex Wade. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Carol. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Central Christian Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am SO sorry Bob. If there´s anything you need or want, please DON´T hesitate to call me. 217-791-5929 or 217-433-7522 Love ya, Karen
Karen Buckley
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results